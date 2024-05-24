Aggressive Storm Predictions

Forecasts at NOAA National Weather Service have issued an updated report on the 2024 hurricane season and call for the highest number of storms they’ve ever predicted. The new numbers are for 17-25 named storms, with 8-13 becoming major hurricanes, 4-7 of those reaching major hurricane strength of Category 3 or higher. The season officially begins June 1st, but they were already tracking a low yesterday which is expected to fall apart. The Dove Hurricane with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will be here to help you through the storms, with information on the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Hurricane season A summary infographic showing hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA's 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. (NOAA)

Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to once again break travel records all across Florida. Tampa International Airport expects nearly 3.4 million passengers during the busy summer travel months beginning this Memorial Day weekend and through mid-August.

AAA Tow To Go Tow To Go will be in service Memorial Day weekend (AAA)

AAA has activated the Tow-To-Go program for this weekend, running through Tuesday. You don’t have to be a member, and if you find yourself in need of a ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. Tow to Go will operate from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. They also predict record-setting travel. GasBuddy has links to the best prices.

Passe-A-Grille Beach is about undergo $6 million dollar renourishment project starting the first week in June, and hopefully wrapping up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

