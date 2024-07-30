After 57 weeks, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" wilts Miley Cyrus' "Flowers"

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" has been plucked from the top of the charts by Teddy Swims.

After a record-breaking 57 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, "Flowers" has now been replaced by Teddy's hit "Lose Control."

This is the fifth Billboard airplay chart on which "Lose Control" has reached #1, following Adult Pop Airplay, Pop Airplay, Radio Songs and Adult R&B Airplay.

Only four other songs have ever topped all five of those charts: John Legend's "All of Me," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Adele's "Hello" and Pharrell Williams' "Happy."

An executive at Teddy's record label tells Billboard of his across-the-board appeal, "Teddy Swims has a timeless voice that breaks boundaries, and we wanted to ensure his music reached as wide an audience as possible without being confined to a specific genre."

