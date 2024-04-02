Adele reschedules postponed 'Weekends with Adele' dates

By Andrea Dresdale

At the end of February, Adele put her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas on hold after doctors advised her to rest her voice. She has now rescheduled the final five weekends of this leg of the residency, which were originally supposed to take place in March.

The rescheduled dates have been moved to October and November, and all ticket holders for the postponed dates will be notified as to which date they'll be able to attend.

Here are the dates:
October 25 and October 26
November 1 and November 2
November 8 and November 9
November 15 and November 16
November 22 and November 23

The other shows of the residency won't be affected.

Adele originally wrote that it was illness that had affected her ability to sing. "I hadn't quite gotten a chance to get back to full health before shows resumed," she wrote on February 27. "And now I'm sick again and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

Adele is scheduled to end the residency for good on June 15, before she heads to Germany in August to perform a series of concerts in a purpose-built stadium. She will return to Vegas after those shows.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

