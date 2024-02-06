Adding Category Six?

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is proposing the addition of a new category for intense storms that have winds over 192 mph. That would officially add Category 6 to the hurricane wind scale. During hurricane season, we officially use the Saffir-Simpson scale for categories 1-5, and this year, the National Hurricane Center is going to change the “cone of uncertainty” is displayed to add any watches and warnings for the storm. The Dove Hurricane Guide is ready to help with more information and tips.

Beach repairs begin in Daytona Beach, more than 1 year after being destroyed by hurricanes

The two women who lost their lives in last weeks plane crash in Clearwater have been identified as 86-year-old Martha Parry, who lived at the mobile home that was hit on Pagoda Drive, along with 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender. The plane’s pilot who also died was Jemin Patel. The home in Bayside Waters was completely destroyed and the NTSB and FAA are continuing their investigation.

FAA: 3 dead after small plane crashes into mobile home park in Florida

AAA released a report last week highlighting the number of roadside workers killed in the past six years, and the statistics for Florida are among the worst. Ten workers like the Road Rangers and tow truck divers, have died in Florida that the report says were the result of distracted driving and speeding. Nationwide, that number is 123.

Road Ranger

Pinellas County residents who have been frustrated by unfinished work on the Crosswinds Bridge in Palm Harbor and Oakwood Drive Bridge in Harbor Bluffs may have a little relief. The county has fired Miami-based American Empire Builder according to 10 Tampa Bay News. Now the county will start working on the bridges and may have to bring in additional help to complete the Oakwood Drive Bridge.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group