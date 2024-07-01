Activity In The Tropics

Hurricane Beryl is heading toward Belize as a dangerous hurricane. It has been as strong as a Category 4 and may weaken to a Category 2 by landfall. For the latest on Beryl, Chris and Invest 96L please check the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Hurricane Beryl This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image taken at 4:20pm EDT shows hurricane Beryl, lower center right, as it strengthens over the Atlantic Ocean and churns toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (NOAA via AP) (AP)

AAA is out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm. Lower gas prices help, but tropical weather could change that.

Crowds, staffing shortages could plague millions traveling to celebrate July 4th in Florida

The Florida Department of Revenue has published the list of items that will be available tax-free starting today. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long! There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

