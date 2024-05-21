UB40 Red Red Wine Tour

THE BAYCARE SOUND - AUGUST 8TH

UB40 WITH THE ENGLISH BEAT & MAXI PRIEST

Reggae stars UB40 return to Clearwater for their debut at The BayCare Sound with special guests The English Beat & Maxi Priest! UB40 is known for hit singles such as Kingston TownFood For ThoughtOne In TenI Can’t Help Falling In Love With YouDon’t Break My Heart and Red, Red Wine. This group of young friends from Birmingham transcended their working-class origins to become the world’s most successful reggae band, selling over 100 million records and spending over a combined 11 years in the UK album charts. They have also earned more than 50 charting singles with distinctive covers and original songs.

Pop, reggae and punk band The English Beat (known as The Beat in their native England) rushed on to the music scene in 1979. Original lead singer Dave Wakeling (also lead of the band General Public) continues to tour and keep The Beat music alive for their worldwide fans.

British reggae star Maxi Priest’s rose up through the late 80s and 90s while scoring multiple worldwide hits including chart topper Close to You.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!