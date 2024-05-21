UB40 Red Red Wine Tour

THE BAYCARE SOUND - AUGUST 8TH

UB40 WITH THE ENGLISH BEAT & MAXI PRIEST

Reggae stars UB40 return to Clearwater for their debut at The BayCare Sound with special guests The English Beat & Maxi Priest! UB40 is known for hit singles such as Kingston Town, Food For Thought, One In Ten, I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, Don’t Break My Heart and Red, Red Wine. This group of young friends from Birmingham transcended their working-class origins to become the world’s most successful reggae band, selling over 100 million records and spending over a combined 11 years in the UK album charts. They have also earned more than 50 charting singles with distinctive covers and original songs.

Pop, reggae and punk band The English Beat (known as The Beat in their native England) rushed on to the music scene in 1979. Original lead singer Dave Wakeling (also lead of the band General Public) continues to tour and keep The Beat music alive for their worldwide fans.

British reggae star Maxi Priest’s rose up through the late 80s and 90s while scoring multiple worldwide hits including chart topper Close to You.

