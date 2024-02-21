Santana and Counting Crows

GRAMMY winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana alongside GRAMMY and Academy Award nominated rock band Counting Crows have announced they will hit the road together for the Oneness Tour this summer. Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their 50 year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour. Following three successful tours across the world, the Counting Crows return to the road with Santana and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One.

Together, the two iconic bands will perform 29 shows across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour hit Tampa’s AMAILE Arena on Sunday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

