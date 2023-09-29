Kane Brown In The Air Tour

Win tickets to see Kane Brown and his “In The Air Tour” on June 1. The tour comes to Amalie Arena for two dates May 31, and June 1, 2024.

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown will release the follow up to his 10th #1 single at Country radio- with “I Can Feel It” tomorrow, Sept. 21. Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles 9X Platinum “Heaven,” 7X Platinum “What Ifs”). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1, which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for “Video of the Year.” Named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023) and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers. He has earned ten chart-topping #1 singles at Country radio, headlined internationally sold-out tours and stadium dates and garnered a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell-out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, with The NY Times noting, “Kane Brown didn’t fit the country music mold. So he made his own.”

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group