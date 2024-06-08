Junior League of St. Petersburg Care Fair 2024

For 28 years the Junior League of St. Petersburg has been hosting the Back to School Care Fair event for students in our community. We have been partnered with Evara Health in the last decade hosting our Care Fair at the Johnnie Ruth Clarke medical center. Last year, our efforts provided vital support to local children, including donating 1,300 backpacks, 160 well-child medical visits, over 88 dental screenings, 25 haircuts, and 34,100 school supplies. These contributions directly impacted the health and readiness of children in our community for the upcoming school year.

For over two decades, our Care Fair has addressed the evolving needs of school-aged children, ensuring they have access to necessary medical exams and school supplies. With the support of our community partners, we’ve made a significant difference in the lives of local children.

