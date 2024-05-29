Help From My Friends Summer Tour

Blue October, Switchfoot, and Matt Nathanson - Help From My Friends Tour at The Baycare Sound, Friday, August 2.

Blue October, Switchfoot and Matt Nathanson join forces in Clearwater for their debut at The BayCare Sound on the Help From My Friends Tour! Since 1998 ‘s The Answers, Blue October has been touring the world with a boundless approach, generating north of 1 billion total streams and charting 19 hits. In 2006, Foiled earned a platinum certification and yielded signature anthems Hate Me and Into The Ocean, kicking off a prolific streak. In addition to six consecutive Top 30 album debuts on the Billboard Top 200, they scored three straight #1 entries on the Top Alternative Albums Chart with Any Man In America [2011], Sway [2013], and Home [2016].

