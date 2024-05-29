Help From My Friends Summer Tour

Blue October, Switchfoot, and Matt Nathanson - Help From My Friends Tour at The Baycare Sound, Friday, August 2.

Blue October, Switchfoot and Matt Nathanson join forces in Clearwater for their debut at The BayCare Sound on the Help From My Friends Tour! Since 1998 ‘s The Answers, Blue October has been touring the world with a boundless approach, generating north of 1 billion total streams and charting 19 hits. In 2006, Foiled earned a platinum certification and yielded signature anthems Hate Me and Into The Ocean, kicking off a prolific streak. In addition to six consecutive Top 30 album debuts on the Billboard Top 200, they scored three straight #1 entries on the Top Alternative Albums Chart with Any Man In America [2011], Sway [2013], and Home [2016].

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!