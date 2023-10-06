The Golden Bachelor - Week 2

After watching episode one and two of The Golden Bachelor, my overall feeling is a good one. It’s obviously different for the franchise, but seems much more REAL to me. These are people who have had so many life experiences and many have been through tragic and extremely emotional situations. They seem willing to share these experiences with one another, and Gerry, and stay hopeful for an amazing second (love) act.

Episode 2 almost immediately began with a date card. I thought it was a bit humorous how some of the women didn’t realize what the date card was.. and Jesse had to explain it to them. But why would anyone think differently? So many of these women got nominated to be on the show by their kids, friends, or family members that were already Bachelor fans. Many of them may have never seen an episode! Regardless, Theresa (the women Gerry kissed in episode one) got the first date. And it was a great one. He took her to a 50s style diner where you can order a burger and fries and share a milkshake. And their milkshake sharing moment was actually pretty cute!! But the best part, in my opinion, was Gerry and Theresa, AND THE WHOLE DINER, dancing to Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing! At dinner, Theresa told Gerry that she also married her High School sweetheart and was completely shattered when he passed. They both agreed that they have been through terrible times but that won’t stop them from believing in love..

thus, the song and dance scene!

They seemed cute and comfortable together and I loved how Theresa said they should learn Italian and take a trip to Italy. Sweet way to make future plans, Theresa!

Next, was Gerry’s group date. The women got to choose a themed outfit and pose with Gerry for a Romance Novel cover. A couple themes were Summer of Love and Road to Passion. You get the idea. They got all dressed up and went with it. It was playful and fun. Nancy, however, got very emotional wearing a wedding dress for the first time in decades. It brought up a lot of memories of her late husband and their wedding day. She was emotional, and Gerry was compassionate and kind when addressing her feelings. The conversation brought them even closer and she was able to continue with the photo shoot.

Gerry also manged to have a conversation with Leslie and realized she may not be as strong as she appears on the outside. She explained that she is actually pretty sensitive on the inside AND also showed him her “ear bling.” They bonded.

On this episode, the women also surprised Gerry with decorations, a cake (that Susan jumped out of), and lots of hugs for his 72nd Birthday! Susan then pulled Gerry aside for some one-on-one time away from the other women. She must have seen this show before! Gerry also made time to talk with Joan, while sitting on the top bunk bed, who told him the story of losing her husband. And Faith (who got the first impression rose in episode one) talked to him about not losing their connection from week one. But the part that stood out to me was Gerry giving Ellen a FRAMED PICTURE of the two of them from the group date photo shoot that looked like they had just gotten married. She, after all, was wearing a wedding dress. Don’t think he did that for any of the other women. Hmmm...

So now we’re down to 12. Already!

Theresa, Leslie, Joan, Edith, Ellen, Sandra, Susan, Christina, Faith, April, Nancy, and Kathy.

Who do you think is the best fit for Gerry?

Until next time..

