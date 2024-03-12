Dianna Ross - The BayCare Sound - May 9th

Returning to Clearwater for her debut at The Sound is one-and-only Motown legend Diana Ross! Her countless chart-topping hits include Stop! In the Name of Love, You Can’t Hurry Love, You Keep Me Hangin’ On, Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Come See About Me, and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. As lead singer of The Supremes in the ‘60s, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music. Her voice, described as “honey” and “angelic,” has over 100 million streams, downloads and sales around the world. In 2017, the legendary performer received the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement. Additional career milestones include: Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Songwriters Hall of Fame, Billboard’s Female Entertainer of the Century Award, and The Soul Train Legend Award. Diana is also one of the few celebrities to have two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

