Bonnie Raitt

BONNIE RAITT JUST LIKE THAT...TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST JAMES HUNTER

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member and American blues icon Bonnie Raitt returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall after 7 previous sold out shows! Inspired by folk music and rhythm and blues, vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Raitt perfected her own style of crossover music for some twenty years before becoming a superstar. Bonnie gained popularity due to her impressive slide and acoustic guitar skills with hits such as Angel from Montgomery and I Can’t Make You Love Me. She is widely considered as blues-rock’s only guitar goddess. Raitt continues to wow audiences with a style uniquely her own. At the 2023 GRAMMY® Awards, Raitt was honored with three trophies in the categories of Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song, and Song of the Year. The triumphant night proved yet again that Bonnie Raitt remains one of today’s most powerful artists.

