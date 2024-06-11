From Zero To Sixty....

It was kind of like that. Think 55 degrees when I woke up in Cleveland Monday morning. Then a feels-like of 105 when I got into my car in Tampa that afternoon. If that’s not a shock to the system I don’t know what its! But I also came home to a more than gentle reminder that this is hurricane season and all this rain. Pinellas County did open their free sandbag locations this morning at 6 am, and I can share those with you here.

Dove Daily Update Free sandbags from Pinellas County

But I really did get to see the best of what I love about Ohio with plenty of road trips, and one of the most enjoyable was at the Pine Tree Barn, a restored 1868 barn with the most beautiful view of the Killbuck Valley. It’s a family Christmas tree farm with everything from a lovely restaurant to plenty of shopping. The food was wonderful and I’ll have more on that in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, but the view, oh the views!

Ann-Ventures Pine Tree Barn - dinner and a view

Add to that a stop at the Cleveland Zoo which was at the top of my vacation bucket list to see their newest resident. Gorilla foster baby Jamela and Mom Freddy were laying low in a corner of their enclosure, and this is the best view I had. But it’s a strong family and 50 year old Freddy is a wonderful mom.

Ann-Ventures Mom Freddy and foster baby Jamela

Then Bent Ladder Cider and Wine in Doylestown, Ohio. Think an ice cold hard cider on a perfect summer day inside or out. Another repeat stop and opportunity to linger longer - yes, please!

Ann-Ventures Bent Ladder Hard Cider and Wine, Doylestown Ohio

Here’s a great suggestion for a Sunday morning stroll around the estate at Kingwood Center Gardens where I think I wore my Hokas out! The grounds are a gardeners dream, but that house was sensational and in the process of more restoration. So if you stop by hit the gift shop and drop a donation into the garden urn. Well worth it.

Ann-Ventures Kingwood Center Garden

But it’s always tough to say good bye to the family. Thank goodness they’re only a plane ride away. So how about your summer plans? Tag us with those pics on Facebook and Instagram at @1055thedove and we’ll compare travel stories!

Ann-Ventures













©2024 Cox Media Group