Working For A Tasty Weekend

In Ann Kelly’s Kitchen we don’t let the weather get in the way. If we did, we’d never leave the house. So grab your canvas bags and wagon, ponchos and umbrellas and let’s go!

TAMPA BAY COLLARD GREEN FESTIVAL

Before I moved to Florida, I’d never had collard greens. I’ve made up for it! So good and so much fun to celebrate with the 2024 Healthy Start Johns Hopkins All Children’s Collard Cook-Off, Collards After Dark and more. You know the food, the culture and the entertainment will be the best, so please support their work and check out the full schedule and enjoy.

Mac's Speed Shop A Mac's Speed Shop pulled pork plate is served with mac and cheese and collard greens. (Melissa Key)

THE FLORIDA STATE FAIR

The Florida State Fair continues at the Fairgrounds in Tampa with the usual array of over-the-top offerings. Special days, tickets and more information are right here, and what Mama Jane Harris (a personal fav) might be up to.

What's new at the Florida State Fair this year!

TAMPA BAY MARKETS

Keep it fresh and local with stop at a plethora of markets all over Tampa Bay! Here’s the list I generally follow any day of the week. By the way, if you find some out of town I need to tell everyone about, please drop me a line asap at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

