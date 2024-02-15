Working For A Tasty Weekend

In Ann Kelly’s Kitchen we don’t let the weather get in the way. If we did, we’d never leave the house. So grab your canvas bags and wagon, ponchos and umbrellas and let’s go!
TAMPA BAY COLLARD GREEN FESTIVAL
Before I moved to Florida, I’d never had collard greens. I’ve made up for it! So good and so much fun to celebrate with the 2024 Healthy Start Johns Hopkins All Children’s Collard Cook-Off, Collards After Dark and more. You know the food, the culture and the entertainment will be the best, so please support their work and check out the full schedule and enjoy.
THE FLORIDA STATE FAIR
The Florida State Fair continues at the Fairgrounds in Tampa with the usual array of over-the-top offerings. Special days, tickets and more information are right here, and what Mama Jane Harris (a personal fav) might be up to.
TAMPA BAY MARKETS
Keep it fresh and local with stop at a plethora of markets all over Tampa Bay! Here’s the list I generally follow any day of the week. By the way, if you find some out of town I need to tell everyone about, please drop me a line asap at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.
©2024 Cox Media Group