Wash This Way

My first thought on this story? You’ve got to be kidding. But leave it to social media to spread a trend that you really shouldn’t do, like washing your shredded cheese before you use it. Seriously? You might think that dusty stuff already on the cheese is the reason why, but it’s not. That’s something like cornstarch to keep the shreds separated.

More cheese, please (Skyline Chili)

First of all, not safe. Manufactures say there’s just no way to completely dry it off if you did wash it, and that can create mold, which is not tasty at all. Secondly, it’s just not necessary. But if you don’t like the packaged shreds, just buy a big old block and shred it yourself.

My other issue this week in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen is appliances that stop working in the middle of the night. It’s going to happen, and this time it was my fridge. But I got luck with a referral to Nick at Home Appliance Repairs who was able to take care of it Monday afternoon. No loss of food, the fridge stayed cool since I kept the doors closed. But when I realized that fridge was actually 11 years old, and the fan that stopped working and created the problem to being with that is no longer being made, it’s time to start shopping. I did get lucky since Nick did have ONE left! So all is well, and unlike when Irma shut things down for over a week, I didn’t lose a thing.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Could the garment and appliance industries be in cahoots together, creating an artificial sock demand to keep us buying? - Tom Bodett

Ann Kelly's Kitchen









©2024 Cox Media Group