This is not your usual Ann Kelly’s Kitchen blog, but it’s taken me a few days to get my thoughts in order after the tragic loss of my coworker Bryan P. Kelly. Bryan was our Director of Sales, and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. He passed away just before Memorial Day Weekend, and now, the lights have been on in his office all week, everything is untouched in his honor, and we’ll celebrate his life soon.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Ann Kelly and the CMG Tampa Staff with Bryan P. Kelly

But we as a staff came together Tuesday for fellowship - and food. Think about it. Food can be a major part of the mourning process. We bring food to others who have lost loved ones. It’s more than comfort. It’s something we can do when nothing else makes sense. So we had breakfast, and lunch, together, and shared some wonderful stories, and cried together.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Farewell to Bryan P. Kelly

This morning when I came in, I walked down to Bryan’s office and there on his desk was his DJ Kitty bobblehead, and it was bobbing. I stopped cold and just stood there, watching it and thinking of how much Bryan loved his Rays. I want believe he was waving a farewell, and I’ll take that.

So Bryan, until we meet again and share our love of radio, I love you and miss you.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen









©2024 Cox Media Group