Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Brett is expected to become Hurricane Brett soon. Keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy for the latest from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, and to make sure you’re ready for any severe weather with updates from the National Hurricane Center. Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins will be live on Facebook and Twitter as well.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

School may be out for summer break, but the Hillsborough County School Board will be at work today, starting the search for a new superintendent, and voting for proposed school district changes. Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis announced Thursday he will leave the job, effective July 14th, after taking over just three years ago. Read his letter of resignation to the board here.

St Pete Pride Idina Menzel

It’s a big week for St Pete Pride. Idina Menzel kicks off the weekend on Friday with her concert at Janus Live. The St. Pete Pride Parade, Trans March and Festival takes place in Vinoy Park Saturday from 2-10 pm, and the Pride in Grand Central street party is Sunday along Central Avenue. For the rest of events and ticket information, please click here.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium was not responsible for the deaths of four dolphins in their care according to a panel that reviewed the aquarium’s care, but they did have some recommendations for the attraction including a larger, healthier dolphin population, making sure the veterinary team can focus more on care, and better communication. This review was completed before the most recent death of Apollo.

Florida dolphin in rehabilitation after being rescued Florida dolphin in rehabilitation after being rescued

Polk County holds the distinction of being the faster growing county in Florida according to the United Community Needs Assessment. That same study has Polk in seventh place for fastest growing in the nation. The UCNA includes economic and employment opportunities, transportation and infrastructure as well as quality of life among other categories.

Dove Daily Update

