Trailers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' 'Wicked' and more debut during the Super Bowl

Marvel Studios

By Carson Blackwelder and Angeline Jane Bernabe

A bunch of teaser trailers for some highly-anticipated films debuted during the Super Bowl Sunday night:

Deadpool & Wolverine: The teaser gave us our first look at Ryan Reynolds making his MCU debut as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine. It features Reynolds as Wilson living a seemingly normal life before being drawn into a dramatic meeting with Succession alum Matthew Macfadyen. The preview ends with a shot of the iconic Wolverine claws hovering above Reynolds as Wilson, a foreshadowing of Jackman's role in the film. Deadpool & Wolverine is due in theaters July 26.

Wicked: In the first look at the movie musical, fans got a glimpse at Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Wicked: Part One will be released in theaters on Nov. 27. Wicked: Part Two will arrive one year later on Nov. 26, 2025.

Twisters: In the upcoming sequel to the 1996 film Twister, Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) play storm chasers who join forces to "try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes," according to the trailer description. The trailer shows the pair getting up close and personal with several horrifying tornadoes that rip through towns, tear down telephone wires and wrecking havoc. The film is due out July 19.

The big game also aired trailers for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, IF, The Fall Guy, Despicable Me 4 and A Quiet Place: Day One.

