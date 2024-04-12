Top Honor For Streetlight Tacos

A warm round of applause in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen for South Tampa’s Streetlight Tacos who was just awarded the Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide. The restaurant is located on Henderson Blvd was just added to Florida’s Michelin Guide for 2024 that came out in February. If you’d like to show Streetlight Tacos a little love, join them for the ceremony to honor all the restaurants from Tampa, Orlando and Miami which are featured in the 2024 Michelin Guide. That will happen Thursday, April 18 at the Tampa EDITION hotel.

Grilled cheese

Yay for today! It’s National Grilled Cheese Day! Tell me you didn’t crave one of those yesterday during the storms. I sure did, and I’m going to play with a few different ingredients sitting in the fridge. Brie with Three Berry compote on grilled Sourdough? Oh yes.

Never shop hungry.

If you’re hitting the grocery store to stock up for the weekend, grab a nibble before you go. Survey says we spend up to an extra $26 PER TRIP when we shop hungry. If that’s not bad enough we also tend to buy less than healthy choices at the same time. Make that list and stick to it. Nice thought, right?

So what’s on your menu? Let’s see those weekend BBQ pics, snacks for the beach or just the cool things you create in your own kitchen. Tag me with those on Facebook and Instagram at @1055thedove.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen









