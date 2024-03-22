The Sunshine State?

I supposed the phrase “weather permitting” is what we’re used to. That’s especially true today and part of tomorrow with the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast. But a few items worth going out for are some of my personal favorites in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen.

GULFCOAST SOURDOUGH SANDWICH SHOP

Gulfcoast is worth cleaning out the freezer to stock up on loaves of their exquisite breads and pastries and fly-bys. You’ll find them at some weekend markets, but if you want a fresh sandwich, it’s also worth the trip to the shop on Florida Avenue in Tampa. The cinnamon rolls are sooooo good!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Gulfcoast Sourdough cinnamon rolls

CAFE SOLEIL

Yes, yes and yes! Cafe Soleil has finally opened in their new home and I’m thrilled for them. Having to find a new location is especially tough, but they’ve done it and are now at home and open seven days a week at 5501 Gulf Blvd , Saint Pete Beach. The menu has always been impressive, but you’ll now find items like Lobster Bisque along with plenty of delectable pastries and drinks. Stop in and welcome them this weekend.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen This will warm you up - lobster bisque from Cafe Soleil! Thank you for the use of your Facebook photo

BLACKWATER, YANKEETOWN

It’s good to connect with friends, and seeing Dr Pat Snair from Back ‘n Balance in Dunedin was so good last weekend. She’s now living in Crystal River but seeing patients one day a week in Dunedin. But having someone who know that are so well was fun - and slightly exhausting! I can tell you it’s rare that I order grouper anymore, but the Blackwater blackened grouper sandwich as well worth it at a great price. The view of the Withlacoochee River and a gator on the banks was fun!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Bacon Wrapped Shrimp appetizer from Blackwater

GULFPERK COFFEE

I’m a fan of Gulfport and the quirky diversity, and what you’ll find at Gulfperk Coffee Bar. On a decent day, it’s nice to grab and cup and stroll the stores, but there’s plenty of room inside, too.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Cafe con leche

So what’s on the menu for me this weekend? You never in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen!

