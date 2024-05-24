Summertime Sizzle

One look at the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast will tell you one thing. It’s summertime, and the living outside is anything but easy. But since we officially kick of the season here’s a few items from Ann Kelly’s Kitchen that will give you food for thought.

Hot dogs (Youngho Cho)

The grill is ready to go, and you’re stocking up for the party. So what’s this going to run? I think I disagree with the math from Consumer Affairs a little, but the average cookout is now up to $30.18 this year, up 10%. That’s eight burgers and dogs, along with ketchup, mustard, relish, and buns. But when was the last time you found a pack of buns and hot dogs that matched up perfectly in number?

Ice cream Ice cream (Pixabay)

And since summer is synonymous with ice cream, we are indeed creatures of habit. Survey says we still love the classics, with 97% of Americans say they like or love ice cream. Vanilla is #1, followed by chocolate, strawberry, Butter Pecan, and Cookie Dough. How are we enjoying that scoop? The waffle cone was the top response. with just a bowl was the runner-up. Then there’s the sugar cones followed by “waffle bowls.”

Whatever you’ll be enjoying with me in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, have fun and have a incredible weekend!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





