Sampling For The Weekend

Whether I’m off on an impromptu road trip or meeting a friend for lunch, there are always new places to explore, even when I’ve been in the area before. Most recently, that’s the Water Street District in downtown Tampa. It’s been an amazing transformation, and wouldn’t you know I had lunch at Boulon Bassiere the Friday before the Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Boulon Brasserie Water Street District Tampa

The streets were filled with runners who had just picked up their packets at the Convention Center and were exploring downtown Tampa. My first stop with my photographer Ashley was for coffee at pastry in the Boulon Bakery which was beyond busy. Then a stroll around town before our 11:30 am reservation. I’m a fan of small plates, and this time it was the Onion Soup Gratinee that featured Fontina, Gruyere, Parmesan and a delightful little crouton in the bottom of the dish. Very well seasoned, and a good portion for $14. To accompany that, we chose the Charcuterie at $23 comprised of Artisanal Meats And Cheeses, and for an additional $20 you can add Torchon De Foie Gras. We did not. Lovely atmosphere, excellent servers and a nice view of the world outside. Not inexpensive, but nice for a treat once in a while.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Boulon Charcuterie

The Boulon Bakery is open 7 am - 3 pm Monday through Sunday, and for the daily hours please check here. Boulon is located at 1001 Water Street, and can be reached for reservations at (813) 768-9988, and for events at (813) 696-1963.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Cedar Key Comeback

Up next, Cedar Key continues their comeback after last year’s hurricane season with some of my personal favorites open for business, and why some are not. It’s still a treasured piece of the real Florida that’s well worth the drive up 19. Then I’ll head over to Mt Dora to a very unique spot called the Goblin Market. You have to see it to believe it!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2024 Cox Media Group