Safety First

With some 100,000 people expected to descend on Ybor City this weekend for the Knight Parade, expect detours and road closures, and plenty of law enforcement. Getting there early will help, and being aware of your surroundings for safety’s sake is a priority.

Something to keep in mind this weekend with heavy traffic is the safety of those who come to our rescue. AAA released a report last week highlighting the number of roadside workers killed in the past six years, and the statistics for Florida are among the worst. Ten workers like the Road Rangers and tow truck divers, have died in Florida that the report says were the result of distracted driving and speeding. Nationwide, that number is 123.

It’s also opening weekend at the Florida State Fair which will add to the traffic along I-4 and US 301. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather predicts beautiful weather so expect large crowds. Rain should hold off until Monday.

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is proposing the addition of a new category for intense storms that have winds over 192 mph. That would officially add Category 6 to the hurricane wind scale. During hurricane season, we officially use the Saffir-Simpson scale for categories 1-5, and this year, the National Hurricane Center is going to change the “cone of uncertainty” is displayed to add any watches and warnings for the storm. The Dove Hurricane Guide is ready to help with more information and tips.

We’re warming up this weekend but the cooler weather had a record number of manatees crowding into the TECO Apollo Beach viewing area where the warmer water also attracts other sea life like stingrays and even sharks. This past weekend’s count exceeded 1,100. Blue Springs State Park also set a record recently due to the cold weather. TECO’s site is open to the public and is free. You can visit seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm through April 15th, with more info here.

