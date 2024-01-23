One Recipe Works Many Ways

I like a recipe that I can make once, and use in multiple ways. This made the cut - Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Garlic and Balsamic. Fits right into a Mediterranean diet and can top anything from pizza to bruschetta, or mixed in with my favorite pasta, which was my first thought.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with garlic and balsamic vinegar

It’s very simple, but I would definitely make changes to the original recipe, using less oil and a little more balsamic vinegar. Now, when it comes to the garlic I’d probably add more as well. That’s the nice thing about this, make it to taste and enjoy. It all gets tossed into one bowl, then one sheet pan. Tah-dah! I used parchment paper on the pan as well for even easier cleanup.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen One sheet pan for one delicious recipe

I also like the fact I’m not using a lot of pots and pans, and cleanup is fairly easy too. I also had the chance to use a new item that caught my eye on Amazon, and I’m pretty pleased with the Souper Cubes that I bought in a variety of sizes. The one I used here is for one cup, and that’s what I used to divide this recipe into single serving sizes. You can check those out yourself here. Easy to wash and store as well.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen The Souper Cube

So how would you use this recipe, or add to it? I’m thinking fresh basil or other herbs would be a nice addition, and with all the fresh markets open it’s easy to stock up. Oh, and the Souper Cubes are also a hand way to store extra hers. Cut them up, add to the cube and fill with water. Make sure you know the amount in each cube so you can easily add those to other recipes.

Life is good when the food comes from your kitchen, and follow along for more recipes, and feel free to share how you might use this one and add pics, please!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Cooking is at once one of the simplest and most gratifying of the arts, but to cook well one must love and respect food. - Craig Claiborne

