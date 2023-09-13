To Market, To Market

If you miss heading out to the markets on the weekend, it’s time to put them back on the calendar. Shopping local and supporting small business is more critical than ever, so here’s where to go.

WATER STREET MARKET, TAMPA

The Water Street Market is one of the newest markets and an excellent reason to visit what’s become a destination location in downtown Tampa the third Sunday of the month from 10 am to 3 pm. There are plenty of local vendors, and if you’d like to give it a try, vendor applications are right here for Water Street and many other markets.

HYDE PARK FRESH MARKET

Any reason to go to Goody Goody is good enough for me, especially when that massive pancake or a POX burger, can be followed by a stroll through the village for everything from fresh sourdough bread to beautiful, handmade jewelry. Check in anytime from 10 am to 3 pm the first Sunday of each month for the Hyde Park Market.

Goody Goody Burger The one and only Goody Goody Burger

GULFPORT FRESH MARKET

How do I not love a market that’s held year-round on the waterfront area of Gulfport on a Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm? I’ve gone down after the show a few times, and it’s a nice way to enjoy a unique, diverse and welcoming community. Parking is free. May I suggest a stop at Gulfperk Coffee for an excellent cup and little treat?

INDIE FLEA MARKET, ST PETE & YBOR

-The Indie Flea Market is very cool and has an edge to it, and will return to St Pete starting Nov, 1st on the first Sunday of the month, and at 920 Ybor City on the second Sunday of the month. But if you’d like to be a vendor at either one, now is the time to get those applications in. What I love about this market are the things I might not find anywhere else, and that’s the fun of it!

YBOR CITY SATURDAY MARKET

Every Saturday between 9 am and 1 pm during summer months (check here for updates) pay a visit to historic Ybor where roosters and chickens rule, the coffee is con leche’ and the vendors are local and fun. Set the GPS for Centennial Park.

Vintage Marche weekend

VINTAGE MARCHE, ST PETE

It’s only held the first weekend each month, but what an incredible place! I’ve found everything from a WWII era wooden munitions box to a fantastic tin ceiling tile. If you can’t wait for the weekend, you can take advantage of the Friday night VIP first peek for a mere $5, free the rest of the weekend. Vintage Marche celebrates their first anniversary in their new space in September at 2906 34th Street South, Saint Petersburg.

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS SUNDAY MARKET

What I love about this market is once again the diversity. The vendors reflect the community from the foods to the handmade items to the people themselves, Warm and welcoming with the new season now that far away on Sunday October 8th at Hillsborough High School from 10am - 2pm, the second Sunday of each month.

Ann-Ventures

