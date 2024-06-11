'Love Island USA' pop-ups offering Insta-ready moments, plus a chance to audition

If you think you've got what it takes to be on Love Island USA -- or you just want your social followers to think you do — Peacock is bringing the villa to you.

Love Island USA pop-ups are headed to New Jersey, Chicago and Los Angeles, and will give visitors the chance to see if they've got what it takes to be Peacock's next reality TV bombshell.

"Come answer some cheeky casting questions, strut your best islander walk, get your make-up done, hang with your favorite former islander, enjoy photo opps and show us your rizz -- all in the name of sexy, steamy romance," the streamer teases.

Participants must be over 18, and the fun at the destinations — at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como, New Jersey; the Parking Lot in Old Town Chicago; and LA's The Atrium at Westwood Century City — is first come, first served.

The Los Angeles location kicks things off on Friday; Chicago's event will be June 22; and the Jersey Shore stop will be on June 29.

All three locations will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Check out the website for more details.

The newest season of Love Island USA streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Tuesday.

