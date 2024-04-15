Less Taxing Freebies

Pay, you say? Not in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen today. Before you start stressing about those last few hours remaining to file taxes, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of. Here’s just a few, with more online to check out.

-At Krispy Kreme, they’re bringing back last year’s deal of you buy a dozen donuts at full price, and get a second dozen for just the sales tax.

-GrubHub will take $15 off of delivery orders worth $25 or more

-At Sonny’s BBQ, a delicious deal where they’re offering a half-price deal on Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed rib dinners for dine-in or take-out.

For more, take a look here, and wait, there’s more tomorrow!

Free coffee at Wawa for their 60th anniversary Tuesday (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WAWA will celebrate their 60th anniversary Tuesday with a very deal. Your favorite place to fill up will offer free hot coffee of any size all day on Tuesday. Even the cups will be cool with a vintage look, and more deals where you’ll spend a mere 60 cents on teas, juices, lemonade, a birthday cake donut and other items. The company will also continue a tradition of presenting $1 million dollars in gift cards to national and local partners such as the Special Olympics, the American Red Cross and Children’s Miracle Network.

Free is good in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





©2024 Cox Media Group