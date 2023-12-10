Hold The Holiday Mayo

If it’s not the in-office Christmas Party, it’s the neighborhood get together. Either way when the invite arrives to bring a dish to the holiday pot luck, the recipe choice is usually something you’re very proud of. But there’s a few items to avoid in this list from the Huffington Post.

During the Christmas season, cookies are the hot seller.

It’s to please everyone, but they suggest staying way from things that can be smelly like seafood, nuts for those with allergies, and recipes with a mayo base that could go back, Common sense. But if you’re a fan of something like loaded baked potatoes those can be a problem with storage and too much steam can produce a less than tasty product. The final item on their list is a leafy green salad that can wilt, be in danger of cross-contamination and more.

Tomatoes Tomatoes once had a very distinct flavor, which has been lost over the years in the mass production of the fruit, but now Florida scientists are hoping to grow a tomoto that tastes better. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Finally, how do you lose a tomato in space? Like this. As part of an experiment, a Red Robin dwarf tomato was grown in space as part of NASA’s VEG-05 project. Suddenly, no one could find it and everyone thought someone on the International Space Station had eaten it, and that’s a small group. But they finally found it floating around the ISS in the plastic bag it was stored in.

