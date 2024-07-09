Help After Beryl

With millions without power and heavy damage to homes and businesses, relief efforts are underway. As always, we’re warned to watch for the inevitable scams. But here’s a few to consider.

Ann-Ventures The Jerk Hut is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Beryl

Locally, the Jerk Hut Island Grille & Beach Club in Tampa is accepting donations primarily for those who were first affected in the Caribbean. They need items to help out with the basics with additional information from our friends at 10 Tampa Bay.

Local Red Cross volunteering Local Red Cross volunteers deploying to Texas ahead of Beryl's expected landfall. (American Red Cross North Florida Region)

The American Red Cross has also sent staff and volunteers, and if you know someone in Texas that needs a good, hot meal there is shelter information on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

FEMA is also on the scene opening Disaster Recovery Centers is the hardest hit counties. If you do know someone who will need assistance, pass along this information. --FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Plymouth and Sioux counties who suffered damage from the flooding and storms on June 16 and continuing. To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Calling FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Using the FEMA app

FEMA (Washington News Bureau/Washington News Bureau)

If you know of private groups or organizations also helping out, please forward those to me at Kelly, Ann Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

Ann-Ventures

©2024 Cox Media Group