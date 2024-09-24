Goodbye To Goody Goody

I never thought my hat, autographed “Tasting Team” t-shirt from Goody Goody in Hyde Park Village would become collectibles like this. The official announcement from the 1905 Family of Restaurants came out yesterday that the iconic brand would be closing this Sunday. Anyone working their will be offered at job at the other restaurants in the group like Columbia Restaurant, Columbia Café, Ulele and Casa Santo Stefano.

We will be able to still enjoy a POX Burger when traveling with the Goody Goody in Airside C at Tampa International Airport staying open. But to everyone who held this brand so close to their hearts and lived for the burger and pies, it hurts.

Everything happens for a reason. That reason causes change. Sometimes it hurts. Sometimes it’s hard. But you have to make business decisions with your head as well as your heart. And when your mind is clear and your heart is open, it’s all for the best - Richard Gonzmart, 4th Generation Caretaker, 1905 Family of Restaurants

