Fierce Food Week

Before you order the wings or fire up the grill this weekend, don’t forget the insane indulgence known as the Florida State Fair in Tampa at the Fairgrounds, opening this Thursday. The expected array of over-the-top offerings is just a great as it’s ever been, with plenty of special days for everyone. Need tickets or more info? Check into that here. I’m been a fan of Mama Jane Harris for many years, so make sure you don’t miss out on her always inventive offerings.

Worried about food prices for the weekend? A new report from Forbes Magazine has good news for chicken wings fan which are cheaper than last year (fresh or frozen). But when it comes to your chips selection, you might want to search for the generic brands since those prices have gone up. Make your own!

Super Bowl Food Staples A breakdown of prices of Super Bowl food staples in the past year. (WHBQ)

This is going to be fun for coffee lovers. Anthony Hopkins starring in a Ryan Reynolds ad for STōK Cold Brew coffee show. All I can think of is the “nice chianti” line. Here’s a peek.

Even Jeremy Renner is getting in on the ad action. Just slightly over a year past his near-fatal accident, he’s back with an ad for Silk Almond Milk, along with his daughter. It’s the first time Silk has bought ad time for the big game. The tone of the spot? “I Feel Good.”!

What’s on the menu at your big bash? Tell me all about it at Ann.kelly@cmg.com and include plenty of pics, please!

If you look at tailgating, everyone does it. It’s for everyone who likes to cook outdoors - John Madden





