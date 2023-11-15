Feed The Bay And Feed The Family

By Ann Kelly

While we’re all planning the holiday menus, there are families in Tampa Bay trying to hard to scrape together enough to set a simple holiday table with what they can afford. At 105.5 The Dove, Tampa Bay’s Continuous Christmas Favorites we want to remember them and Feed the Bay! At Metropolitan Ministries, it’s more difficult than ever to fulfill the needs of the increasing number of those in need, so we need you. This Friday you can join us live at the Walmart on Dale Mabry at 275 in Tampa from 5 am to 7 pm and drop off your donations of the type of things you’d like to see on your table. If you’re feeling extra generous, why not step into Walmart and grab a ham or turkey? If you can’t join us in person, please consider making a donation online here and on the app at @1055thedove.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen The Basic Art of Italian Cooking

It’s time to welcome friends and families to the table, and for a little help, let’s turn to award-winning chef and former PBS TV host Maria Liberati, author of The Basic Art of Italian Cooking - Holidays and Special Occasions. Making holiday entertaining is also What’s Good in Tampa Bay! Follow Maria at https://marialiberati.com/about-maria/. Don’t feel like time is running out. Maria has plenty of tips for keeping the stress level low and the tastiness high with the podcast up and ready for you enjoy.

As always, I love to share your family traditions and recipes in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, so send those along to me at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

