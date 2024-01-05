Eat Ice Cream To Lose Weight For $5,000

It’s an intriguing offer from Halo Top. I love the product to be honest, and they want to find ten people who are willing to document their weight loss journey for a payoff of $5,000. Think you could do it? Apply on their site to see if it might work for you - and tag me if you do on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

Halo Top Ice Cream

Starbucks rolled out a new program this week that makes them the first national retail chain to give us the option to bring along our own cup to save on waste. Not a bad idea, I just need to know the ounces! The chain thinks they can reduce waste buy up to 50%. Here’s what you need to know about it. And by the way, when you do bring in your own clean cup, score a $0.10 discount Starbucks Rewards members will receive 25 Bonus Stars.*

Starbucks: A drive-thru-only facility was approved by Fort Myers City Council members. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

There’s a new foodie destination in Ybor City to check out soon. Ten Rooms Ybor will be a food/retail hub that will offer more than food; the space will offer art, shopping, good food and small bites to enjoy at 1536 E 7th Ave.

What’s on your menu? I’m always up for checking out new places to chill and dine, and fun food festival and events. Drop me a line to tell me all about it at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





