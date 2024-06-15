The Doctor Is In The House - And On TV

I wish I could remember the first time I met Ray Lampe - AKA Dr BBQ - but I do remember his food. The most tender burnt ends, luscious pulled pork and collard greens that were such a delicious addition to any meal I had at the now-closed Dr. BBQ in downtown St Pete.

Losing such a destination restaurant was sad, but Ray was never one to sit back and wait for the next chapter to find him. He found it. You may have seen him at Tropicana Field, with his signature seasonings, and now a much bigger stage. Dr. BBQ will be on Season Five of BBQ Brawl on the Food Network, one of twelve contestants that will be split into three teams lead by Bobby Flay, Sunny Anderson and Michael Voltaggio premiering July 8th.

Ray is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met, and I’d so excited for this new opportunity. I couldn’t get an dish out of him on the season, but I hope to speak with him soon. But for now. all hail Dr. BBQ and I’ll be cheering for you in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen.

