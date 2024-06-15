The Doctor Is In The House - And On TV

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Ann Kelly and Ray Lampe - Dr. BBQ

By Ann Kelly

I wish I could remember the first time I met Ray Lampe - AKA Dr BBQ - but I do remember his food. The most tender burnt ends, luscious pulled pork and collard greens that were such a delicious addition to any meal I had at the now-closed Dr. BBQ in downtown St Pete.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Dr BBQ's Food Feeding Frenzy

Losing such a destination restaurant was sad, but Ray was never one to sit back and wait for the next chapter to find him. He found it. You may have seen him at Tropicana Field, with his signature seasonings, and now a much bigger stage. Dr. BBQ will be on Season Five of BBQ Brawl on the Food Network, one of twelve contestants that will be split into three teams lead by Bobby Flay, Sunny Anderson and Michael Voltaggio premiering July 8th.

Ann Kelly and Dr. BBQ

Ray is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met, and I’d so excited for this new opportunity. I couldn’t get an dish out of him on the season, but I hope to speak with him soon. But for now. all hail Dr. BBQ and I’ll be cheering for you in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen



©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!