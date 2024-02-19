DIY Drinks

Blame the supply chain. Blame increasing costs. But I’ve found my favorite tea to grab on the way home more often than not isn’t available, so I did a little research and came up with a pretty good copycat recipe that’s also saving me a few bucks. I love a citrus tea drink, with plenty of honey to soothe the throat. So if you do as well, here’s what I’ve come up with.

-The tea bags come from Celestial Seasonings; Vitamin C and the Country Peach Passion, one bag per drink. The mint tea is a personal choice and that would also be one bag, and I don’t use it. I do buy that online thanks to lower cost in bulk.

-Sugar Free peach and orange syrup that I keep on hand for additional flavor (and I can control the amount) that I grab online. It’s been tough to find it locally, unfortunately. One pump of each per large drink.

-One good dollop of organic honey.

-About two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice (or one packed of the dried natural lemon powder).

-Hot water! I generally fill my Yeti and let it steep for some time, and enjoy it on the ride in each morning.

No frustration at the drive-through when you do it yourself! I also had a request that I originally posted during the pandemic for Whipped Coffee. It’s also known as dalgona coffee and it’s an easy recipe with instant coffee with sugar and water that goes right over milk If you have a steamer - or a hand whip - this is a treat!

Have you come up with with any tasty hacks to share with me in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen? Share that with me at Ann.kelly@cmg.com and let’s enjoy our mornings together with a tasty cup!

