There’s something fishy going on here, and give me one good reason why I don’t need another small appliance in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen?

Shark Week kicks off on the Discovery Channel this week, and to mark the annual TV event, the Florida Aquarium has a fun event coming up on this Friday, July 12th in the Coral Reef Gallery from 7-9 pm. with Shark-Cuterie Night. Build your own charcuterie board from with the Aquarium’s in-house Executive Chef Tim Molinari, with SSA Group. Then it’s time to eat! It’s also a good to be of drinking age to score complimentary welcome beverage in a reusable take home cup. The rest of the night, it’s a cash bar. Tickets must be purchased in advance as space is very limited and are non-transferrable.

My motivation for possibly adding to the Amazon wish list was inspired by my buddies from Famous Tate who installed my new dishwasher Friday afternoon, just as a torrential rain began. Sorry about that, by the way. But they looked at my Ninja Thirst machine for carbonating my water and thought it was pretty cool. So of course since someone is always listening, this pops up in my feed. Yes, they have an ice-cream maker now. Yes or no, should it stay or should it go? So incredibly tempting...

But you never know if Ann Kelly’s Kitchen. Let’s just avoid creative recipes like grouper ice cream.

I have a greater appreciation for kitchen appliances, having played one -Anthony Daniels/C3PO





