Coming Soon To A Kitchen Near You

I made a few tasty stops this week and you’ll be hearing more about what’s going on soon. At Bassano Cheesecake Cafe in Safety Harbor, Tom Bassano is working on a special Mardi Gras Cheesecake with, as you can see from picture, involves rum. I’ll be back over next week for a tasting of what sounds like a really delish cheesecake!

Then I caught up with Keith Sedita at Florish in South Tampa. I never thought I would enjoy a vegan pizza but they work magic there in just a few minutes, and my Margarita Pizza topped with fresh arugula was perfuming my ride back to Clearwater! Keith had an interesting take on misconceptions and the vegan/vegetarian dining experience and I’ll be talking with him and his wife Jill next week to let you know what’s in the works.

I also see new businesses that are in the works, and one is a coffee shop that welcomes the kids and strollers and no side eyes allowed! The Run & Play Kids Cafe (@runandplay_kidscafe) has a scheduled opening this April at 3950 Central Avenue. I’ll have more details soon, but it’s an intersting concept and a welcome addition to Central Avenue.

HaleLife Bakery, conveniently located a mere minutes walk from my studio is having their grand opening this weekend on 4th St North. I can highly recommend the bakery case and look forward to another visit coon. Congratulations to another new business.

There is also a new Sunday morning market to check out in St Petersburg at St Petersburg High School. Plenty of local artists, fresh produce and just what you need to get a healthy start to a Sunday morning. But bundle up this week! For more on local markets just click here.

Need to share something with me? Drop me a line at ann.kelly@cmg.com or tag me on Facebook, and enjoy all that is Tampa Bay!

“Humor keeps us alive. Humor and food. Don’t forget food. You can go a week without laughing.”― Joss Whedon

