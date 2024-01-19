Coming Soon To A Kitchen Near You

Pizza Fresca From the Fountain Kitchen and Wine Bar, Sarasota (Ann Kelly)

I made a few tasty stops this week and you’ll be hearing more about what’s going on soon. At Bassano Cheesecake Cafe in Safety Harbor, Tom Bassano is working on a special Mardi Gras Cheesecake with, as you can see from picture, involves rum. I’ll be back over next week for a tasting of what sounds like a really delish cheesecake!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Tom Bassano

Then I caught up with Keith Sedita at Florish in South Tampa. I never thought I would enjoy a vegan pizza but they work magic there in just a few minutes, and my Margarita Pizza topped with fresh arugula was perfuming my ride back to Clearwater! Keith had an interesting take on misconceptions and the vegan/vegetarian dining experience and I’ll be talking with him and his wife Jill next week to let you know what’s in the works.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Ann Kelly with Keith Sedita at Florish

I also see new businesses that are in the works, and one is a coffee shop that welcomes the kids and strollers and no side eyes allowed! The Run & Play Kids Cafe (@runandplay_kidscafe) has a scheduled opening this April at 3950 Central Avenue. I’ll have more details soon, but it’s an intersting concept and a welcome addition to Central Avenue.

HaleLife Bakery, conveniently located a mere minutes walk from my studio is having their grand opening this weekend on 4th St North. I can highly recommend the bakery case and look forward to another visit coon. Congratulations to another new business.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Cafe con leche

There is also a new Sunday morning market to check out in St Petersburg at St Petersburg High School. Plenty of local artists, fresh produce and just what you need to get a healthy start to a Sunday morning. But bundle up this week! For more on local markets just click here.

Need to share something with me? Drop me a line at ann.kelly@cmg.com or tag me on Facebook, and enjoy all that is Tampa Bay!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“Humor keeps us alive. Humor and food. Don’t forget food. You can go a week without laughing.”― Joss Whedon

Ann Kelly's Kitchen


