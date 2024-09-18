Cheese Please

Okay, it’s not the healthiest item on the list today, but I’ll give you a pass for National Cheeseburger Day. There are plenty of deals to check out, but I will guiltily admit to a craving for one that’s at Burger King. I love fried pickles, and there’s one on the menu now. No judgement!

FILE PHOTO: National Cheeseburger Day (Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com)

An American institution will be no more. Tupperware will stop production in the U.S. after filing for production. Tell me you don’t have a pile in the kitchen cabinet, most stained with spaghetti sauce and no lid. They’re filing for bankruptcy and now the iconic storage solutions will be produced in China.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Silly question to wrap this up, but have you started Thanksgiving prep yet? C’mon, we’re already getting things in place for Christmas, so why wait! But survey says four weeks out should do it. That and making sufre there’s room in the fridge.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade People watch as the Tom Turkey float moves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) (Andres Kudacki/AP)

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving.” –Amy Grant

