Celebrating With Local Flavors

By Ann Kelly

Between Gasparilla and Mari Gras, there are plenty of ways to find the flavors you need to keep the party going. Let’s start with a Tres Leches Cheesecake fit for a pirate and beyond. The video from Bassano Cheesecake Cafe is online, but Tom Bassano managed to take the humble slice up another notch again with the addition of one mouth-watering topping laced with Bumbu Rum. Just enough to give it a smooth taste, and Tom is even adding the caramelized topping to lattes. This is only available for a limited time at the Safety Harbor location, so along with brunch this weekend - dessert first. I did eventually get around to my fav Corned Beef Hash, of course!


It’s also my pleasure to introduce you to a new friend in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen. Erika Gomez is the owner of Nutty for Bread. Erika is a working mom with two boys, ages 20 and 5 yrs old, and can be found at her full-time job at Nutty for Bread. This from-scratch bakery was Erika’s dream for a long time after she found her love for baking early in life. Hear from Erika, and we thank her for a dreamy recipe that’s a perfect addition to the Mardi Gras menu - Pecan Pralines! I’ve never made them myself, so now there’s no excuse.

Pecan Pralines

- 1 cup pecan halves - 1 cup granulated sugar - 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar - 1/2 cup heavy cream - 2 tablespoons unsalted butter - 1 teaspoon vanilla extract - Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, heavy cream, and butter. Stir until the sugar dissolves.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature, and cook until it reaches around 240°F (soft-ball stage).

4. Remove the saucepan from heat, and quickly stir in the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt.

5. Add the pecan halves to the mixture, stirring until the praline mixture thickens and becomes creamy.

6. Using a spoon, drop spoonfuls of the pecan praline mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.

7. Let the pralines cool and harden before serving

I love it when you share your stories and recipes in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, and welcome more at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com. I’m looking for special goodies Valentines Day and even St Patrick’s Day now. Send those along, and maybe we can chat about your business, too. Of course, include those photos!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

What happens on the float, stays on the float! - Anyone on a float

