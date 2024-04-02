CBS announces 82nd Annual Golden Globes will air January 5, 2025

CBS - Dick Clark Productions

By Stephen Iervolino

On Tuesday, CBS and the Golden Globe Awards announced the 82nd annual awards show will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

The telecast will air live both on CBS and on Paramount+ as the first show of the network's five-year deal to broadcast the event.

Further, it was announced that nominations for the awards show will be announced on Monday, December 9.

The Globes aired on CBS back on January 7, and the network touted a 50% jump in ratings from 2023's showing on the Globes' former broadcast home, NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

