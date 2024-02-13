In Brief: New Karate Kid cast, Adam Sandler's new Netflix film, and more

Ben Wang, best known for his role in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, has been tapped to star as the new Karate Kid in the latest installment of the beloved franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He'll join Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their characters from previous Karate Kid films. The new film will take place on the East Coast and follow "a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or maybe even two)," per the outlet. The original movie, starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita, spawned three sequels, as well as the Netflix series Cobra Kai. A 2010 revival starred Chan and Jaden Smith. The films have earned over $618 million globally, while the series has earned several Emmy nominations ...

Adam Sandler is working on a new Netflix comedy special, directed by Josh Safdie, according to Variety. The yet-to-be-titled project is the latest in a long string of projects for the streaming service — including Leo, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Hustle — and his second special, following 2018's 100% Fresh. Safdie is also known for co-directing films with his brother Ben, including Daddy Longlegs and Good Time ...

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Scoop, a dramatization of Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in which he was grilled about his relationship with disgraced millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and allegations he had sex with Virginia Roberts — now Virginia Giuffre — when she was 17. Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell play Maitlis and Prince Andrew, respectively. Scoop drops April 5 ...

