In Brief: Mickey Mouse's 'Steamboat Willie' inspires horror film, and more

Paul Mescal, Quentin Tarantino and Rita Moreno will be honored at the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala, the organization announced on Monday. Mescal will be recognized with the Vantage Award for emerging artists; Moreno is getting the Icon Award for the significant global impact of her career; and Tarantino will be given the Luminary Award for expanding the "creative possibilities of cinema." The event, set for Oct. 19 in Los Angeles, functions as a fundraiser for the museum, including its exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming ...

David Howard Thornton, who plays mysterious killer Art the Clown in the Terrifier series, has been tapped to play Steamboat Willie in the upcoming horror comedy Screamboat, according to Variety. The movie, the latest horror flick to center around the iconic Disney character, which entered the public domain back in January, follows a group of New York ferry riders who are terrorized by a murderous mouse and must band together to prevent their commute from turning into a nightmare. Screamboat is set to hit theaters in 2025 ...

How to Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce is set to star alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman in a new Agatha Christie adaptation for Netflix, titled The Seven Dials Mystery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. McKenna-Bruce will play Bundle, a "young, determined sleuth" who attempts to unravel the mystery of a joke that has gone "horribly, murderously wrong." Filming is set to begin sometime this summer ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.