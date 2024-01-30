Blame It On The Weather

Ann Kelly's Kitchen That's a new what to use an apple slicer

By Ann Kelly

When the weather turns coo, we’re looking for warm, comforting food and for me, it’s anything I can tuck in a slow cooker on a Sunday morning when I’m just doing stuff around the house. This past weekend, with plenty of chicken cutlets, oranges and lemons and onions, it was game on for a simple one that of course I had to tweak.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Start with fresh ingredients

This original recipe below called for a few ingredients that I just didn’t have in the pantry, but no big deal. Left out the oregano and cumin and added a little more OJ. It turned out beautifully and since I used cutlets instead of whole breasts, didn’t take long to cook at all.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Citrus Chicken

Add to the an easy roasted sweet potatoes and I have extra meals all ready to go. I’m ready to hit the fresh market again this weekend see what I can create next. What’s on your menu? Let me know and send to those pics to me at ann.kelly@cmg.com. Life is so much better when it comes from Ann Kelly’s Kitchen!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Easy Roast Sweet Potatoes

SLOW COOKER GARLIC CITRUS CHICKEN (PALEO/WHOLE30)

Total Time: 3 hours 5 mins; yield: 4 servings 1x

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 lbs chicken
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 lemon, sliced

Sauce:

  • 7 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 1/4 tsp cumin

Add sliced onion to bottom of slow cooker. Add chicken on top.

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together sauce ingredients.
  2. Pour sauce on top of all the ingredients in the slow cooker.
  3. Top with sliced lemon.
  4. Cook HIGH 2-3 hours or LOW 4-6 hours or until chicken is done.
  • Author: Fit Slow Cooker Queen
  • Prep Time: 5 mins
  • Cook Time: 3 hours
  • Calories: 185
  • Sugar: 4.9 g
  • Sodium: 368.7 mg
  • Fat: 9.7 g
  • Saturated Fat: 1.7 g
  • Carbohydrates: 12.9 g
  • Fiber: 1.3 g
  • Protein: 13.8 g
  • Cholesterol: 57.9 mg

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

At home, my food is just sort of comfort food. It’s not super fancy, but it’s certainly tasty - Anne Burrell

Ann Kelly's Kitchen


©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!