Blame It On The Weather

When the weather turns coo, we’re looking for warm, comforting food and for me, it’s anything I can tuck in a slow cooker on a Sunday morning when I’m just doing stuff around the house. This past weekend, with plenty of chicken cutlets, oranges and lemons and onions, it was game on for a simple one that of course I had to tweak.

This original recipe below called for a few ingredients that I just didn’t have in the pantry, but no big deal. Left out the oregano and cumin and added a little more OJ. It turned out beautifully and since I used cutlets instead of whole breasts, didn’t take long to cook at all.

Add to the an easy roasted sweet potatoes and I have extra meals all ready to go. I’m ready to hit the fresh market again this weekend see what I can create next. What’s on your menu? Let me know and send to those pics to me at ann.kelly@cmg.com. Life is so much better when it comes from Ann Kelly’s Kitchen!

SLOW COOKER GARLIC CITRUS CHICKEN (PALEO/WHOLE30)

Total Time: 3 hours 5 mins; yield: 4 servings 1x

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs chicken

1 onion, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

Sauce:

7 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp oregano

1/4 tsp cumin

Add sliced onion to bottom of slow cooker. Add chicken on top.

In a small bowl, whisk together sauce ingredients. Pour sauce on top of all the ingredients in the slow cooker. Top with sliced lemon. Cook HIGH 2-3 hours or LOW 4-6 hours or until chicken is done.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 3 hours

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

At home, my food is just sort of comfort food. It’s not super fancy, but it’s certainly tasty - Anne Burrell

