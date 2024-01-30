Blame It On The Weather

When the weather turns coo, we’re looking for warm, comforting food and for me, it’s anything I can tuck in a slow cooker on a Sunday morning when I’m just doing stuff around the house. This past weekend, with plenty of chicken cutlets, oranges and lemons and onions, it was game on for a simple one that of course I had to tweak.
This original recipe below called for a few ingredients that I just didn’t have in the pantry, but no big deal. Left out the oregano and cumin and added a little more OJ. It turned out beautifully and since I used cutlets instead of whole breasts, didn’t take long to cook at all.
Add to the an easy roasted sweet potatoes and I have extra meals all ready to go. I’m ready to hit the fresh market again this weekend see what I can create next. What’s on your menu? Let me know and send to those pics to me at ann.kelly@cmg.com. Life is so much better when it comes from Ann Kelly’s Kitchen!
SLOW COOKER GARLIC CITRUS CHICKEN (PALEO/WHOLE30)
Total Time: 3 hours 5 mins; yield: 4 servings 1x
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs chicken
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced
Sauce:
- 7 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1/4 tsp cumin
Add sliced onion to bottom of slow cooker. Add chicken on top.
- In a small bowl, whisk together sauce ingredients.
- Pour sauce on top of all the ingredients in the slow cooker.
- Top with sliced lemon.
- Cook HIGH 2-3 hours or LOW 4-6 hours or until chicken is done.
- Author: Fit Slow Cooker Queen
- Prep Time: 5 mins
- Cook Time: 3 hours
- Calories: 185
- Sugar: 4.9 g
- Sodium: 368.7 mg
- Fat: 9.7 g
- Saturated Fat: 1.7 g
- Carbohydrates: 12.9 g
- Fiber: 1.3 g
- Protein: 13.8 g
- Cholesterol: 57.9 mg
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
At home, my food is just sort of comfort food. It’s not super fancy, but it’s certainly tasty - Anne Burrell
