'Argylle' tops slow Super Bowl weekend box office with $6.5 million

Super Bowl weekend is traditionally a slow time at the box office, and this weekend was no exception. In fact, with a collective total of $42 million, it ranked as the slowest Super Bowl weekend box office in over three decades.

Argylle topped the North American box office with an estimated $6.5 million. The spy thriller from The King's Man helmer Matthew Vaughn has grossed $28.8 million domestically and $60 million worldwide after two weeks.

The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein, from Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams -- Robin Williams' daughter -- in her feature debut, grabbed a disappointing $3.8 million at the North American box office in its debut weekend, for a second place finish. The film, starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, fell far short of its expected $6 million opening.

The Beekeeper took third place, delivering an estimated $3.46 million, bringing its domestic tally to $54.7 million. the action thriller has earned a total of $79.2 million overseas for a global tally of $133.8 million.

Fourth place went to the faith-based historical drama TV-series The Chosen Season 4, Episodes 1-3, grossing an estimated $3.2 million in its second week of release. Its domestic tally currently stands at $12.6 million.

Rounding out the top five this week was Wonka, which added an estimated $3.1 million in its ninth week of release. Wonka has now grossed $205 million in North America and $587 million worldwide.

