Are we really snapping carrots in half at the grocery store now?

A woman has gone viral for a video of her at the register of the grocery store with HALF a carrot at self-checkout.
Now... if she had a clerk checking out, I’m not sure if that would fly, but when you’re paying for produce by weight, I GUESS this is TECHNICALLY ok?
Still strange and seems wasteful too because I know I’m not gonna be the next person buying a half a carrot someone snapped in half!
Anyways... check out the video below. Would love to hear your thoughts! 📧 mike@easy93.com
@el__everyday
only buying as much as I need 🤷🏼♀️ #coles #colesaustralia #groceryhack♬ original sound - kardashianshulu