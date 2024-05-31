Are we really snapping carrots in half at the grocery store now?

Times are tough, for sure, but this is new...

half of a carrot

By Mike Kruz

A woman has gone viral for a video of her at the register of the grocery store with HALF a carrot at self-checkout.

Now... if she had a clerk checking out, I’m not sure if that would fly, but when you’re paying for produce by weight, I GUESS this is TECHNICALLY ok?

Still strange and seems wasteful too because I know I’m not gonna be the next person buying a half a carrot someone snapped in half!

Anyways... check out the video below. Would love to hear your thoughts! 📧 mike@easy93.com

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

