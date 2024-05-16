Adam Driver reteams with Jim Jarmusch for new film with Cate Blanchett

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Adam Driver is reteaming with Jim Jarmusch for his upcoming film Father Mother Sister Brother.

The news, first reported by Variety, marks the third collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. Driver previously starred in Jarmusch's films Paterson and The Dead Don't Die.

Driver joins a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat.

The film, which is a triptych, follows three separate stories: “Father,” “Mother” and “Brother Sister.” Each story takes place in a different country. The film revolves around adult children and their relationships with their distant parents and siblings.

The “Father” section is set in the northeastern coast of the U.S., and the “Mother” section takes place in Dublin, Ireland, while “Sister Brother” is set in Paris, France.

The film's official description calls Father Mother Sister Brother a "comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy," also saying it is "quiet, observational and non-judgmental."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!