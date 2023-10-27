The Golden Bachelor - Week 5

Episode 5 - Already! And the biggest shocker to me this week was ONLY 3 HOMETOWN DATES!?! I definitely wasn’t expecting that. Although, it does make sense with the short season, and one-hour episodes each week. I actually kind of like it that way, do you? Originally, I predicted that Susan, Theresa, Ellen, and Leslie would be the Final Four and get the Hometown Dates. And that Ellen and Theresa would be the Final 2 ladies. I was WRONG!

Back to the episode.. Faith got the “incredible” one-on-one date with Gerry which consisted of a helicopter ride and landing on a yacht surrounded by the most amazing views. This was a big date for Faith. Not only did she get time with Gerry, but she conquered her fear of heights by going on the helicopter. And not sure how she felt about hot tubs before that date, but she got to experience being in a hot tub scene on The Golden Bachelor (second one of the season so far..) And that’s a big deal for Bachelor Nation! Gerry and Faith had a chance to get to know one another better. They talked about Faith’s childhood and how difficult and non-traditional it was. Gerry mentioned the look in her eyes - and she mentioned the look in his - and how they were drawn together right away. After all Faith is the one who got the First Impression rose! Ultimately, Gerry gave Faith the first of 3 roses to go on a Hometown Date and meet her family. They continued to kiss and cuddle in the hot tub and Gerry told Bachelor Nation that she “could be the one.”

Back at the mansion, there were tears and fears coming from the other ladies. They were all starting to fall in love with Gerry and getting a bit jealous and/or uneasy about him spending time with other women. It seemed to be particularly difficult for Leslie. Standby for more on that.

Next was the final group date with Theresa, Ellen, Susan, Leslie, and Sandra. He took them to the Santa Monica Pier where they all got to be very playful and have fun. They played games, went on rollercoasters and other rides and acted like kids. Loved it! Plus, each of the ladies had time with Gerry alone and most of them professed their love for him, like Theresa and Ellen. So here are the things that stood out to me on the group date:

*Leslie cried and brought up past relationships and fears she had based on those relationships and experiences.

Is that a good thing? Although Gerry did tell her, “You’re my girl.”

*After talking with Theresa, Gerry said she was the “picture of safety and security.”

Is that a good thing?

*Ellen kept telling Gerry that she loved him and kept kissing him even when he seemed to pull away.

Is that a good thing?

Gerry was supposed to give out a rose on the group date but said he couldn’t do it that night and wanted to wait until the rose ceremony to think things over.

At the rose ceremony, Gerry knew he was going to break some hearts - it’s so hard to watch these ladies cry and get upset!! He gave Theresa and Leslie his last two roses and let go of Susan (she needs her own show), Sandra, and Ellen. He walked Ellen out to wish her well. She was very sad and shocked, but I was happy to hear her say that it was one of the best experiences she’s ever had! That’s a great thing, and hopefully all the ladies will feel that way in the end.

Next week it’s Hometown Dates with Theresa, Faith and Leslie! Soooo my new prediction is this - he will end up Leslie and Faith in the final two. And ultimately, I think Faith will win. Truth be told, however, I always felt like Theresa and Gerry would make a great couple. The trip to Italy and learning to cook comments they made on their first date.. aww! They just seem sweet together.

Who do you think is the best fit for Gerry?

Until next time..