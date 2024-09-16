Your Monday productivity more like “fauxductivity”?🤔

A new term for acting like you’re working harder than you are is trending

fauxductivity

By Mike Kruz

Has your Monday workday been more about pushing papers around, appearing to look busy and watching the clock than, ya know, actual work?

The struggle is real

The struggle is indeed REAL, we know, with one in three of us admitting to “fauxductivity”, that is making it LOOK like you’re productive when you’re not really doing much of anything.

About half of managers say it’s a problem in the workplace, but the managers themselves were found MORE likely to be “fauxductive” than their employees, 37% to 32%.

The top 5 reasons for “fauxductivity”? Better work-life balance, feeling burnt out, not enough work to do, unrealistic expectations from their boss and wanting to appease upper management.

Read more here ➡️ Workhuman and here ➡️ Forbes

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

