You won’t believe HOW expensive ALL of J-Lo’s engagement rings are worth!

Jennifer Lopez engagement rings

By Mike Kruz

Soooo... Jennifer Lopez has a trend of NOT returning engagement rings when relationships go south.

That suggests she’s keeping the LATEST $5.6 million ring from Ben Affleck...

That gives Jennifer a $17 MILLION collection of engagement rings... the most expensive being the $6.5 million blue diamond she got from Marc Anthony.

Ben and Jen breakup

The breakdown:

Ojani Noah: $130,000. J-Lo married him in 1997/divorced in ‘98.

Cris Judd: $200,000. He married Jennifer in 2001/divorced in 2002.

Ben Affleck: $2.6 million. Ben slipped this first engagement ring on J-Lo’s finger in 2002, but they broke up in 2004 before they had the chance to marry.

Marc Anthony: $6.5 million. Married from 2004 to 2011... a virtual lifetime for Jennifer & had twins, Max & Emme, 16 now.

Alex Rodriguez: $2 million. He popped the question in 2019, but they split in 2021, without ever saying “I do.”

Ben Affleck (again): $5.6 million.

💰 TOTAL VALUE: $17,030,000!! 💰

Yikes!!! 😬😬😬

